Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) PT Lowered to C$57.00 at CIBC

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) had its price target cut by investment analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EMA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.45.

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) stock traded up C$0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$52.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,342. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Emera Incorporated has a 12 month low of C$42.12 and a 12 month high of C$60.94. The stock has a market cap of C$13.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03.

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emera Incorporated will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

