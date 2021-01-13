Ellenbecker Investment Group Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 129 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,718,812,000 after buying an additional 195,592 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,694,000 after buying an additional 125,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 310,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $455,482,000 after buying an additional 121,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,739.17. The company had a trading volume of 64,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,154. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,765.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,607.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,843.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,813.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

