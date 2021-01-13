Ellenbecker Investment Group Sells 18,254 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,254 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 3.7% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 30,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD remained flat at $$141.56 during trading on Wednesday. 89,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,077. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $141.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

