Ellenbecker Investment Group Raises Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 97.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period.

TIP stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.05. 76,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,356,774. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.88. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $127.92.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

