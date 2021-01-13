Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $536,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Tesla by 10.7% during the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in Tesla by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 2,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Tesla by 21.7% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Tesla by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $6.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $855.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,110,836. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $665.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.94. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $884.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $811.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,197.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Cfra lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.36.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $18,228,107.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,318,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,643 shares of company stock worth $92,195,056 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

