Ellenbecker Investment Group Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the third quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $137.77. 232,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,733,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.08.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 663,635 shares of company stock valued at $93,052,467 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

