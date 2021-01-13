Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Trading 9.2% Higher

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)’s share price traded up 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.53. 434,849 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 346,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

ELVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elevate Credit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.08.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.79.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $94.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.14 million. Analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT)

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

