Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

EKTAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Elekta AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

EKTAY opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.07. Elekta AB has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elekta AB (publ) (EKTAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.