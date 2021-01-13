Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) rose 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 278,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 299,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70.

About Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries to power materials handling electric vehicles, including fork-lifts and automated guided vehicles; and electric transportation applications; as well for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

