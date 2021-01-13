Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.82.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EA. BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

EA opened at $139.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $147.36. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $711,622.50. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $1,409,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,452 shares of company stock worth $3,625,303 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,785,000. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 45,630 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,270 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

