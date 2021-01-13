Electroneum (ETN) Price Tops $0.0065 on Exchanges

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $66.34 million and $1.12 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000214 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 102.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 91.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,226,028,473 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.