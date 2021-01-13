El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,103,400 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the December 15th total of 2,975,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELPQF remained flat at $$3.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $3.59.

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, The Digital, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

