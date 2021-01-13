El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,103,400 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the December 15th total of 2,975,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ELPQF remained flat at $$3.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $3.59.
About El Puerto de Liverpool
Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.