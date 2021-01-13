Eight Capital Raises AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) Price Target to C$20.00

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) had its target price lifted by Eight Capital from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$2.60 to C$7.15 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) alerts:

TSE:AT opened at C$17.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$929.86 million and a PE ratio of 568.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.44.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$26.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.03, for a total transaction of C$657,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,284,870 shares in the company, valued at C$36,626,466.10. Also, Director Roger Dent sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.21, for a total transaction of C$149,422.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,395,700. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,646.

About AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.