Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $16,292.00

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Education Ecosystem has a market cap of $1.42 million and $16,292.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Education Ecosystem token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00041479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005465 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00043357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.99 or 0.00372942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.02 or 0.04339304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00014013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Token Profile

Education Ecosystem (LEDU) is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,710,413 tokens. The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Education Ecosystem

Education Ecosystem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using US dollars.

