Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.10 and a beta of 1.83.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $62.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1532.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $632,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,820.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,770. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 13.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 127.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

