Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.57.

EIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

Edison International stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,128,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 63.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.51. Edison International has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.10.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,055,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,066,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277,176 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,657,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,901,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,376,000 after buying an additional 1,392,290 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Edison International by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,832,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,866,000 after buying an additional 868,333 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,864,000 after buying an additional 695,568 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

