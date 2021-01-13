ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Short Interest Update

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the December 15th total of 248,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 690,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ECMOHO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of MOHO stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.21. 315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,087. ECMOHO has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $75.98 million and a P/E ratio of -4.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94.

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14). ECMOHO had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $71.45 million for the quarter.

ECMOHO Company Profile

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

