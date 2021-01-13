ECC (ECC) Market Cap Achieves $8.68 Million

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last seven days, ECC has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. ECC has a total market cap of $8.68 million and approximately $565.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ECC coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,646.78 or 0.99746946 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017616 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013832 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00046500 BTC.

ECC Coin Profile

ECC (ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 2nd, 2014. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ECC’s official website is ecc.network

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

