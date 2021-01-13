Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,223,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,023,000 after buying an additional 23,402 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Eaton by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $128.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.86. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $130.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

