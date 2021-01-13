easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,125 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EZJ. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 881.95 ($11.52).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 780.73 ($10.20) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 831.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 649.83. easyJet plc has a 52 week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. The stock has a market cap of £3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.99.

In other news, insider David Robbie purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £75,600 ($98,771.88).

About easyJet plc (EZJ.L)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

