EasyFi 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.55 Million (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One EasyFi token can currently be bought for about $3.80 or 0.00010609 BTC on popular exchanges. EasyFi has a total market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EasyFi has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EasyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00028537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00109798 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.03 or 0.00254323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00062968 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00060451 BTC.

EasyFi Token Profile

EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,625 tokens. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network

Buying and Selling EasyFi

EasyFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EasyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EasyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.