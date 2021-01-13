Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 570.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.06.

In other news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,176,042.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,858.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,462 shares of company stock worth $6,026,824 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $110.06 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $110.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.