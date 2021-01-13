Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. Sells 29,976 Shares

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $187,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,703 shares in the company, valued at $873,143.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $6.10. 301,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 2.84. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million. Analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

