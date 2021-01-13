Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EGLE. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.66.

Shares of EGLE traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.03. 122,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,685. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36. The company has a market cap of $253.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $31.50.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.33). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $48.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel purchased 8,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $149,994.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,044.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 598.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 207,900 shares during the last quarter.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

