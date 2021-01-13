E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EONGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded E.On from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded E.On from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E.On from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36. E.On has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that E.On will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

