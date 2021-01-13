DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DPSGY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

DPSGY opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.44 billion. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

