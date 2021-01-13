Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.58.

Several research firms have recently commented on DT. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $326,784.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $48,816.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,382 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,328.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,959,724 shares of company stock worth $440,438,036 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,009,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,725. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.22, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

