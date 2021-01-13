DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th.
KSM stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
