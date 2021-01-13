Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Short Interest Up 388.7% in December

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a growth of 388.7% from the December 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

DUFRY traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $5.80. 5,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,833. Dufry has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dufry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dufry in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Dufry in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Main First Bank upgraded Dufry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, and Paradise Anecdote brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

