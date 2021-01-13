Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan Sells 970 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 970 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $21,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Timothy Regan sold 804 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $17,993.52.

On Thursday, December 24th, Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $40,023.12.

On Friday, December 11th, Timothy Regan sold 1,064 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $23,940.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Timothy Regan sold 3,005 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $70,527.35.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Timothy Regan sold 970 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $20,370.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $36,199.65.

On Monday, October 26th, Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $38,043.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $25.16.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 29.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 39.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at $555,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 28.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 57.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 234,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

