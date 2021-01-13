Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Short Interest Update

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the December 15th total of 103,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.60 price objective on shares of Drone Delivery Canada in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

OTCMKTS TAKOF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 303,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,621. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58. Drone Delivery Canada has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.84.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.

