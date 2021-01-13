Drax Group plc (DRX.L) (LON:DRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Drax Group plc (DRX.L) (LON:DRX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 368 ($4.81).

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Drax Group plc (DRX.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Drax Group plc (DRX.L) alerts:

Shares of DRX stock traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 383.40 ($5.01). 523,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,977. Drax Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118.90 ($1.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 401.80 ($5.25). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 355.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88. The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group plc (DRX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group plc (DRX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.