Drax Group plc (DRX.L) (LON:DRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Drax Group plc (DRX.L) (LON:DRX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 368 ($4.81).

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Drax Group plc (DRX.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of DRX stock traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 383.40 ($5.01). 523,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,977. Drax Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118.90 ($1.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 401.80 ($5.25). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 355.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88. The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73.

Drax Group plc (DRX.L) Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

Analyst Recommendations for Drax Group plc (DRX.L) (LON:DRX)

