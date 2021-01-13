DragonVein Price Tops $0.0419 on Exchanges (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. One DragonVein token can currently be purchased for about $0.0419 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. DragonVein has a total market cap of $6.43 million and $910,112.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,595.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $463.94 or 0.01380949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.44 or 0.00611516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00051414 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00171618 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000250 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DragonVein Token Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DragonVein

DragonVein can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

