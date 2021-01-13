Dragon Coins (DRG) Achieves Market Cap of $8.61 Million

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 24.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 55.1% lower against the US dollar. One Dragon Coins token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $8.61 million and $9,483.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00044466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.29 or 0.00399411 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00042332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,496.07 or 0.04320970 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00013620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

DRG is a token. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io

Dragon Coins Token Trading

