DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Shares Gap Down to $4.49

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.49, but opened at $4.16. DPW shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 609 shares.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15.
DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter.
DPW Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)
DPW Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.
