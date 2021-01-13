Douglas Johnstone Sells 625 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) insider Douglas Johnstone sold 625 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $49,931.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,085.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $81.82 on Wednesday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $129.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.01 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.
The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $3.03. The firm had revenue of $154.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.95 million. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on HHC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine downgraded The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded The Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Howard Hughes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Howard Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.
The Howard Hughes Company Profile
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.
