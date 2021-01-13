Douglas Johnstone Sells 625 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) insider Douglas Johnstone sold 625 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $49,931.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,085.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $81.82 on Wednesday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $129.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.01 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $3.03. The firm had revenue of $154.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.95 million. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Howard Hughes by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,923,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,367,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,996,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC now owns 563,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,461,000 after purchasing an additional 86,997 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 499,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,753,000 after purchasing an additional 257,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 486,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,024,000 after purchasing an additional 65,478 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HHC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine downgraded The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded The Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Howard Hughes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Howard Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.