Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 9,536 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,536 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 35,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $140.32 billion, a PE ratio of 91.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.71.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

