Donaldson Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares during the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total transaction of $112,063.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,030.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.41, for a total value of $11,877,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,107,694 shares of company stock valued at $304,256,943 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB stock opened at $251.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.83 and a 200 day moving average of $264.79. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. Raymond James upped their price objective on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.24.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

