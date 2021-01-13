DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 225.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,552 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 18,498.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,831,000 after buying an additional 1,408,625 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 89.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 928,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,935,000 after acquiring an additional 438,507 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,878,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 4,419.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 752,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,892,000 after purchasing an additional 735,504 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign stock traded down $4.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.58 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.99 and its 200 day moving average is $216.16.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOCU. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.37.

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,730.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $1,304,246.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,244,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,067. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

