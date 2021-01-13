Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Trading 2.2% Higher

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) shares traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.54. 282,466 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 232,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.69.

Get Document Security Systems alerts:

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Document Security Systems stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Document Security Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling counterfeit prevention, brand protection, and validation of authentic print media products. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Document Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Document Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.