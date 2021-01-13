Doctors Coin Price Hits $0.67 on Major Exchanges (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $153.99 million and approximately $54,709.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. One Doctors Coin token can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00002032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016358 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000098 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Doctors Coin Token Profile

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.