Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Short Interest Update

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 336.2% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms recently commented on DNHBY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dnb Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Dnb Asa alerts:

OTCMKTS DNHBY traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $19.32. The stock had a trading volume of 70,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,951. Dnb Asa has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03.

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Dnb Asa had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dnb Asa will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dnb Asa Company Profile

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Dnb Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dnb Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.