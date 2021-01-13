DMM: Governance (DMG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.36 Million

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $14.36 million and $6.08 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMM: Governance token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000843 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00044473 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005878 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.20 or 0.00398031 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00041793 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,540.29 or 0.04311311 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013430 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.
DMM: Governance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
