Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $46,624,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,774,000 after purchasing an additional 378,810 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $19,918,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 5,079.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 151,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,375,000 after purchasing an additional 148,435 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1,621.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 140,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $140.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.96 and a 200-day moving average of $122.41. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $141.87.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

