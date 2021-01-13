Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,250 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 6,576.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.92.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

