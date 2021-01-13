Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,248,000 after purchasing an additional 662,708 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 44.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 840,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,934,000 after purchasing an additional 260,720 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 484.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 101,149 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the third quarter worth $8,620,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 20.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 293,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,553,000 after purchasing an additional 49,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBC. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.88.

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $50,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,333.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $141.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1 year low of $51.99 and a 1 year high of $146.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $758.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

