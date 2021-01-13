Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 213.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369,482 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in Marriott International by 6.9% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,142,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,341,000 after purchasing an additional 138,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marriott International by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,855,000 after purchasing an additional 102,659 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 29.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,291,000 after purchasing an additional 311,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,219,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $127.39 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $150.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.36 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.33.

