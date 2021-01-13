Diversified Trust Co Lowers Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,832 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,443 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $199,420,000 after buying an additional 1,786,478 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,056 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 556.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 948,896 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $46,819,000 after purchasing an additional 804,452 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,679,683 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $135,754,000 after purchasing an additional 62,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

EOG stock opened at $62.44 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.16. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.07, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.11.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

