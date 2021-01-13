Diversified Trust Co Invests $248,000 in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 49.8% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 32,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 30,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.0% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 22,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 9.1% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

LAMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $221,338.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,961.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $83.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.56). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $386.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.