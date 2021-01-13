Diversified Trust Co Invests $239,000 in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WING. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 209.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,291,000 after purchasing an additional 459,133 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 539.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 15,266 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,044.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 74.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter.

WING stock opened at $146.28 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $170.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 152.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.50 and a 200-day moving average of $138.76.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Wingstop from $166.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised shares of Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.47.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

